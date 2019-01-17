Washington Redskins Rank Fifth on List of America’s Most Hated Companies

The Washington Redskins are the fifth most hated company in America, according to a recent business survey.

A survey produced by 24/7 Wall St. ranked the Skins as number five on its recently released list, noting that a series of missteps by the team has enraged fans and the public alike, Fox 5 D.C. reported.

The list was calculated by reviewing public controversies and news events about American companies that occurred last year. The news events were complied with results of surveys from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, as well as ratings posted to the employee review website Glassdoor.

The Redskins, 24/7 Wall St. said, had a “rough year” in 2018.

Yes, there is controversy over the team’s name, but that seems to be of far less importance than several other news events from last year.

“In May, several cheerleaders came forward and accused the franchise of ‘degrading treatment,’ including being forced to pose partially nude for a photo-shoot and act as personal escorts for male sponsors during a 2013 team-organized trip to Costa Rica. The team disputed these accounts,” 24/7 Wall St. said.

The team also caused outrage with his signing of linebacker Reuben Foster.

Washington took even more heat in November, after acquiring linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers after he was arrested on domestic violence charges — his second arrest for a violent incident, though both charges have since been dropped. The team’s safety, Montae Nicholson, was also arrested on assault charges in December.

Indeed, as Breitbart Sports’ “empty seats” reports showed throughout the 2018 regular season, the Redskins had one of the league’s worst stadium attendance records. The Skins featured in the bottom ten teams for attendance.

The 24/7 Wall St. list found that the top five worst companies featured Facebook as number one, then drugmaker Eli Lilly, website Vice News, and e-cigarette maker Juul in fourth place.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.