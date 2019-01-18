Female Coach of German Men’s Soccer Team Says She Selects Players ‘On Penis Length’

A female coach in one of Germany’s top soccer leagues scoffed at “women’s empowerment,” by joking that she selects her male players “on penis length.”

Imke Wuebbenhorst, a former German women’s midfielder, recently took over as a coach for the men’s team at BV Cloppenburg, but Wuebbenhorst is not at all interested in being the face of women’s empowerment, Yahoo Sports reported.

The German newspaper Welt recently asked half-jokingly if coach Wuebbenhorst calls into the locker room before entering to give players time to cover up before she walks in. There was nothing dainty or politically correct about her reply.

“Of course not, I am a professional,” she reportedly replied, “I base my selections on penis lengths.”

The 30-year-old Wuebbenhorst said she does not want to be thought of as a pioneer for women.

“The topic bounces off me. I want to be judged on performances, not on whether I’m a woman or a man,” the Cloppenburg’s website quotes Wuebbenhorst as saying.

“I don’t have a problem commanding authority, I’m a teacher,” the coach added.

With her team sitting at the bottom of the Lower Saxony Oberliga, Wuebbenhorst also says she has no time for feminist activities.

“We only have 12 games left to stay in the league. It’s going to be a tough job,” she told the media.

Wuebbenhorst also noted that some have termed the difficult task of bringing the team back from the brink as a “suicide mission.”

But the coach said she is more worried that if the team doesn’t start winning it will be “blamed on the fact that I am a woman.”

