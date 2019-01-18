Jesse Jackson Calls Trump’s Fast Food Meal for Clemson Tigers ‘Disgraceful’

Jesse Jackson now claims he was “offended” by the fast food meal that President Trump arranged for the Clemson Tigers White House visit.

“The national champions deserved better,” the South Carolina-born civil rights leader told the Greenville News.

Jackson exclaimed that the meal for the college championship team was “beneath the status of their accomplishment.”

“It was disgraceful,” he said. “Many people felt offended by it. I felt offended by it,” said Jackson who was not even present during the team’s White House visit.

Jackson added that he is “so proud of Clemson,” and called the Tigers’ head coach, Dabo Swinney, a “great man.”

Jackson joined a growing number of liberals attacking the president for his fast food feast, including ESPN, TV host and former NFL player Michael Strahan, Vox, and many others.

This criticism, though, runs contrary to members of the team who have said they enjoyed their White House visit. Indeed, the team’s breakout quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, said he loved the evening and called the team’s visit an “awesome” time.

