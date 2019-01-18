Tim Tebow Receives Big League Spring Training Invite

This really hasn’t been too bad of a month for Tim Tebow. Last week the former Heisman winner got engaged to a former Miss Universe, and, if that wasn’t enough, this week he received his invite to Mets spring training at Port St. Lucie.

Tebow definitely did not impress in his major league audition during spring training last year. The lefty went 1-18, and didn’t really wow anyone in any other area of his game. It’s unlikely that Tebow would have to hit .500, or something like that, in order to get called-up. However, with the former Florida Gator set to turn 32 in August, the Mets are fast approaching the time when they either have to call Tebow up, or cut him.

Though, Tebow’s numbers were pretty strong in the regular season last year.

As the Big Lead notes, “Tebow took a big step forward last year, hitting .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs for the New York Mets’ AA affiliate in Binghamton. His season was derailed in July when he broke his hand.”

Hopefully there won’t be any derailments this year.

