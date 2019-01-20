WATCH: Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Calls President Trump a ‘Motherf*ck*r’ on HBO

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch called President Donald Trump a “motherfucker,” and defended his own brand of patriotism during a recent episode of Bill Maher’s Real Time show on HBO.

During his appearance, the conversation quickly turned to President Trump, who has taken Lynch to task for his protests during the national anthem, and Lynch wasted no time digging into the president, according to The Hill.

“That motherfucker say a lot of shit,” Lynch scoffed.

The 2014 Super Bowl player then alluded to the president’s Twitter attack on Lynch’s lack of patriotism.

“But at the end of the day,” Lynch added, “you call me unpatriotic but you come to the neighborhood where I’m from, and you’ll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone in less need, what would you call that?”

Trump knocked Lynch in 2017 saying, “Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!” Trump wrote. “Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Lynch drew the ire of many in November of 2017 for taking a seat for the American national anthem during a game played in Mexico City but standing when the Mexican national anthem was played.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

He also wore a t-shirt during the 2017 season that featured the slogan “Everybody vs Trump.”

Lynch continued his anthem protests into the 2018 season but he remained one of only a handful of players who did so.

