WATCH: Jimmy Buffett Drops the Mic After Singing the National Anthem

The conduct and antics of some people during the singing of the national anthem, has become a source of anger and controversy over the last few years. However, on Sunday, the antics of one person in particular became a source of greatness and hilarity.

Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett performed the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship game between the Saints and the Rams. Though, it’s what he did at the end of the song that people will remember most.

Thoroughly impressed with the job he had done, Buffett dropped the mic. Literally.

Watch:

Jimmy Buffet. Still a legend. pic.twitter.com/QTY4DXe070 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 20, 2019

