Florida State Blasted for Graphic Showing Martin Luther King, Jr. Doing the ‘Tomahawk Chop’

Florida State
Getty Images

Florida State is taking criticism for a graphic showing famed civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., wearing a Nike football glove and doing the “Tomahawk Chop.”

The Twitter feed for the Florida State Seminoles’ recruiting page sought to celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a graphic featuring a photo-shopped image of the civil rights icon wearing a Nike receiving glove.

The graphic included the phrase “Do Something,” and a King quote reading, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”

However, putting the great man in a Nike glove and doing the “Tomahawk Chop,” was not well-received by people on Twitter. The image was called all manner of names, not the least of which was that it was in “poor taste.”

The school took a massive wave of Twitter criticism and deleted the campaign shortly after it was launched on Monday.

Twitter users were all over the school for the “offensive” graphic.

