Louisiana Doctor Offers Free Eye Exams for NFL Refs After Blown Call in Saints Loss

An eye care center in Louisiana has offered the National Football League’s referees free eye exams, after the controversial blown call that led to the New Orleans Saints losing the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After the officials missed a blatant pass interference call that would have likely won the game for the Saints, Louisiana Family Eyecare offered free eye exams for NFL referees before next season, WWL Channel 4 reported.

“We will GLADLY provide no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight,” Louisiana Family Eyecare wrote in Sunday evening Facebook post. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”

Not to be outdone, an eye care center in Texas has also offered free eye exams to get ahead of the Super Bowl.

Crystal Vision Center in College Station, Texas, also jumped in to offer free eye exams for the refs.

“In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are,” Crystal Vision Center tweeted immediately after Sunday’s game.

Refs have taken slings and arrows for missing what many called “obvious pass interference,” during the NFC Championship.

Though the eye exams may prevent fan bases from suffering similar fates in the future, it won’t do anything to alleviate the pain of Saints fans this offseason.

