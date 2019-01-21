NFL Announces Five International Games for 2019

Jan. 21 (UPI) — The NFL has announced five games that will be played outside of the United States during the 2019 season.

The league made the announcement on Monday, following the AFC and NFC championship games.

London will host four of the clashes while Mexico City plays host to one 2019 bout. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will play in Mexico City.

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle in London. London games also included the Chicago Bears against the Oakland Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston and Carolina will be making their London debuts.

The Chiefs and Chargers will play at Estadio Azteca after the Rams and Chiefs game in 2018 was set to be played at the stadium, but had to be moved due to poor field conditions.

The four London games will be split between Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium.

Dates, kickoff times and venues will be announced when the NFL releases its full schedule this spring. After the completion of this series, 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams will have played in the United Kingdom. The Jaguars have played a home game in London for six consecutive seasons entering their 2019 campaign.