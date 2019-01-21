Saints Fan Harry Connick Jr. Boycotts Super Bowl over Bad Officiating

Singer Harry Connick Jr. got so fed up with the referees during the Rams-Saints game Sunday that he penned a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Saying that he was boycotting the Super Bowl over a blown pass interference call.

“Until changes are made, specifically, booth review of outcome-altering no-calls, you can count me out. I’m not watching the AFC Championship game, and I won’t be watching the Super Bowl,” Connick reportedly said in his letter to the NFL chief, according to WWL-TV.

Connick sent the letter after the controversial officiating during Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the L.A. Rams and the New Orleans Saints that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl and the Saints to the locker room.

Many say that the refs missed “obvious” pass interference and that if called it would likely have led to a Saints victory instead of a Rams victory.

Connick, a Saints fan, said his letter was not predicated on who won or didn’t. He went on to slam the refs for being “mediocre” and for having “no regard” for the penalty call the could have changed the Saints’ fate.

“To not call the pass interference/helmet-to-helmet penalties at the end of the game was one of the most disgraceful no-calls I have ever seen,” Connick scoffed in his letter.

Here is Connick’s letter in full:

‘Please know that I would’ve written this letter regardless of which teams were playing in the NFC Championship. I love the game of football so much – the NFL gives me such great joy and has for many years. To not call the pass interference/helmet-to-helmet penalties at the end of the game was one of the most disgraceful no-calls I have ever seen. The officiating this year has been, for the most part, mediocre, in my opinion. But for a game as important as the NFC Championship, it sickens me to know that the people who are assigned to fairly officiate the game seemingly had no regard for not only a dangerous penalty but one that would have certainly changed the outcome of the game. Until changes are made, specifically, booth review of outcome-altering no-calls, you can count me out. I’m not watching the AFC Championship game, and I won’t be watching the Super Bowl. Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. Sincerely, Harry Connick Jr.

