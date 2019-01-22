We may think the Los Angeles Rams’ ticket to the Super Bowl is already punched, but some Saints fans are filing a lawsuit to force the NFL to revisit the final moments of the NFC Championship game.

Saints fans became enraged when the refs missed an obvious pass interference call during Sunday’s championship game. If the interference call had been made, in all likelihood, the Saints would be the ones headed to the Super Bowl.

Some fans were even mad enough to track down the refs in their hotel rooms Sunday night. The harassment was bad enough for the league to remove the officials and place them in an undisclosed hotel for the night, according to reports.

Now, fans are indulging America’s second greatest pastime; filing lawsuits.

New Orleans-based attorney Frank D’Amico Jr. filed a lawsuit Tuesday that would require NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to bring the Saints and the Rams back to the field to replay the final moments of the fourth quarter from the moment of the missed interference call, according to Bleacher Report.

Action Network’s Darren Rovell laid out some of the charges in the lawsuit:

Damages in Saints ticket holder lawsuit against the Roger Goodell & the NFL include: Mental anguish & emotional trauma Loss of faith in the NFL Loss of enjoyment of life Loss of entertainment Distrust of the game — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 22, 2019

Regardless of this attempt to litigate the game, for now, the Rams are set to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl to be held in Atlanta on February 3.

