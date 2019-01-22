NFL Investigating Report of Laser Flashing at Tom Brady During AFC Championship

Jan. 22 (UPI) — The NFL is looking into a report regarding a laser pointer being flashed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship.

A green light appeared on the five-time Super Bowl champion multiple times during the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

An NFL spokesman told KMBC and ESPN that the league is looking into the incident.

A photographer from KMBC recorded video of the green dot flickering around Brady’s upper body and face.

UPDATE: An NFL spokesperson told me tonight they are now looking into the incident. Here's our story: https://t.co/yF7APJwPwj pic.twitter.com/vWKnfut744 — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 22, 2019

Brady completed 30-of-46 passes for 348 yards, one score and two interceptions in the win. Neither team commented on the incident during postgame interviews.

The Patriots battle the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.