Tim Tebow And Friends Ready to Shine Once Again

Things are going pretty well for Tim Tebow. Not only has the former NFL quarterback/turned baseball player been invited to the New York Mets Major League spring training, but the Florida Gators great is also engaged to be married.

Tebow, who has been steadily climbing his way up the Mets Minor League ladder since signing with the Amazins three seasons ago, proposed to his steady, 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters earlier this month. Just like the Mets, Nel-Peters said ‘yes’.

Luke 6:38 reads “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

Tim Tebow is living these words. He’s arguably the best college football player of all-time, a Heisman Trophy winner, a professional baseball player, and a soon-to-be husband. Tebow has been blessed with a lot. He has also given so much. Perhaps nothing reveals Tebow’s true heart more than his annual Night To Shine event. This unique night, run by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is celebrating its fifth year next month.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, exclusively for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On February 8th, Night to Shine will hold its fifth installment across the nation and across the world. Last year, on one amazing night, 655 churches from around the world came together to host Night to Shine for around 100,000 honored guests through the support of 200,000 volunteers.

Each event celebrating God’s love, is a unique one, that happens simultaneously with other Night to Shine proms around the world. There will be at least one Night to Shine prom in all 50 states and 20 countries. About 90,000 people will be crowned prom king or queen.

Every year, Tebow himself shows up at at least one of the proms. Tebow actually met his fiancée through Night To Shine. Nel-Peters has a sister with special needs. Tebow invited them to a Night To Shine in her native South Africa. The couple hit it off and the rest is history.

Whether it be in football, baseball, or the game of life, Tebow keeps leading by example. He is an inspiration to others. When it comes to helping people and spreading the word of God, it is certainly Tebow Time and he is without a doubt the MVP.

To learn more about Night To Shine and to volunteer for an event in your area visit here.

Follow Kevin Scholla on Twitter @kevinscholla