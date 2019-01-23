Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s Chick-fil-A to Remain Closed During Super Bowl

Jan. 22 (UPI) — Fast-food franchise Chick-fil-A maintains a policy of being closed every Sunday, and that won’t change even on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated and Business Insider on Tuesday that the franchise’s location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will remain closed when the Los Angeles Rams play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

The company previously released a statement through its official website, stating that it wants to maintain the values of founder Truett Cathy. The company’s policy of staying closed on Sundays started in 1946 at the franchise’s first location.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today,” the statement reads.

Sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the Chick-fil-A concession stand will open as “Fries Up,” a chain that serves french fries and various toppings.