10-Year-Old Wins Science Fair with Project Claiming Tom Brady Is a Cheater

If more science fairs were like this, science would be a lot more fun. Ace Davis, a 10-year-old boy in Lexington, Kentucky, has taken the claim that Patriots QB Tom Brady is a cheater, and turned it into science.

While working with his father, Chris Davis, Ace endeavored to scientifically prove that Tom Brady is a cheater and undeserving of the money and accolades that have been showered upon him. The father and son team submitted the project for Ace’s school science fair.

As it turns out, not only did Ace enter the project in the science fair, he actually won the science fair.

The project also took a swipe at Brady’s teammate Julian Edelman, who was suspended four games this year for PED use.

Draft Diamonds conducted an interview with Ace, in which he minced no words when it came to how he feels about the Patriots 5-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Q: If you could share a message with Tom Brady what would you say to him? A: Gimme some of your money, you don’t deserve it. Q: We heard you won the event at the school and are off to states? A: Yep and I’m gonna win that too.

Watch out for this kid.

