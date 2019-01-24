Male Cheerleaders to Perform at the Super Bowl for the First Time

Super Bowl LIII will be unique in many ways, but one of the most unique aspects of the game can be found on the Rams sidelines. For the first time ever, male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, the first male members of the Los Angeles Rams’ spirit squad, will be the first male members of a cheerleading team to work the league’s big game, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Peron and Jinnies celebrated their appearance on Twitter.

Jinnes, for instance, told fans “I can’t breathe” as he celebrated the big game.

2018 first male cheerleaders in the NFL 2019 first male cheerleaders dancing at the Super Bowl. I 👏🏽can’t👏🏽 breath👏🏽 — Napoleon Jinnies (@NapoleonJinnies) January 21, 2019

Meanwhile, squadmate Peron added, “Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us?”

Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? … NAHHHHHH 😜😜😜… WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oWFAElcw61 — Quinton Peron (@Qperon) January 21, 2019

Peron and Jinnes are the first men to be part of the official cheer squads as members of the dance teams. There are other male members of the cheer squads in the NFL, but only as members of the stunt teams, not as on-field dancers.

“It’s been a crazy ten months. Dancing hard and really engaging with our community and our team and supporting our players,” Jinnies told Good Morning America on Thursday. “I can’t believe that we made it to this point, so I’m pretty sure it’s showing off that we’ve been working pretty hard.”

Peron said that his success has inspired other men.

“I think we can both say that we’ve been reached out to by so many men that are so excited to try out, not just men our age but young men trying out for the junior high school cheer team, and it’s exciting to see this change,” Peron told GMA.

