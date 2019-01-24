Raiders QB Derek Carr Wants to Fight ESPN Critics in the ‘Octagon’

The media isn’t exactly experiencing all-time high’s in popularity these days. Whether it’s due to concocting stories intended to smear and impeach the president, or calling for teenagers to be “doxxed.” People seem to be genuinely fed-up with those who bring us the “news.”

And the feelings of angst extend to the sports world as well.

Raiders QB Derek Carr took his frustrations with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith public this week, when he trashed the two on Twitter and challenged them to a fight in the “Octagon”:

It gets better.

Here is the video of Kellerman and Smith that apparently enraged Carr.

Watch:

2019 is still very young, but Carr’s idea about a “Grudge Match” fight league where news-makers can confront news-fakers, just might be the innovation of the year so far.

