Raiders QB Derek Carr Wants to Fight ESPN Critics in the ‘Octagon’

The media isn’t exactly experiencing all-time high’s in popularity these days. Whether it’s due to concocting stories intended to smear and impeach the president, or calling for teenagers to be “doxxed.” People seem to be genuinely fed-up with those who bring us the “news.”

And the feelings of angst extend to the sports world as well.

Raiders QB Derek Carr took his frustrations with ESPN’s Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith public this week, when he trashed the two on Twitter and challenged them to a fight in the “Octagon”:

😂it’s because I blocked them both for talking trash about our team. Those 2 clowns don’t know anything about this game. Would love to actually sit and break down film with these two on tv just to show their viewers how incompetent (lacking qualification) they are about our game. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

It gets better.

@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer…. You don’t know me… stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

Yes..say what you want but don’t question somebodies character as a man if you don’t know them. Our job as NFL athletes is to try and leave the game better for the next generations. So let’s start an octagon business to give some accountability to these kinds of people. 😉😂👊🏼 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

Here is the video of Kellerman and Smith that apparently enraged Carr.

Watch:

2019 is still very young, but Carr’s idea about a “Grudge Match” fight league where news-makers can confront news-fakers, just might be the innovation of the year so far.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn