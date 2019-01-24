Super Bowl Ticket Prices Tumble with ‘Worst-Case’ Match-Up Between Patriots and Rams

Super Bowl fans seem less than thrilled with the coming match-up between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Ticket prices are falling as fewer fans than expected seem interested in making the trip to Atlanta for the game.

With the conference championships clinched, ticket prices for the coming February 3 Super Bowl have fallen 17 percent, according to the Advocate.

Speaking to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, a representative for ticket service TicketIQ said the match-up is the “worst case” scenario.

“Tickets for Super Bowl LIII have begun to come down from over $8,000. Last year, prices dipped significantly one week before the game, to $5,339, before jumping up to $7,277 on game day,” TicketIQ reports. “The trend was similar, but even more pronounced in 2017.”

There are problems with both teams, the service rep said. Patriots fans have had so many recent trips to the Super Bowl that interest is flagging and Los Angeles Rams fans are not known for leaving their home base to travel to away games.

TicketIQ reports that the cheapest tickets for the game set to be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium ring in at $2,800 with a drop similar to last year’s Patriots-Eagles game.

The service also noted that demand for tickets would probably have been much better if the New Orleans Saints had gotten the Super Bowl nod. As the Saints have a more active fan base not to mention that New Orleans is much closer to Atlanta.

#SuperBowl53 ticket prices start at $3,200. Over the last 10 years, prices have dropped an average of 6.7% in the 2 weeks leading up to the game (15% ex. 2015) Low Price Guarantees Here 🎟️👉https://t.co/k1ZGBAIKGk #NEPatriots #LARams pic.twitter.com/svbQuaH68d — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) January 21, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.