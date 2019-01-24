The Cleveland Browns Unwittingly Broadcast Porn onto Walls of Facility

ESPN recently undertook the task of exposing the dysfunction and disarray of the Browns organization, under the leadership of Owner Jimmy Haslam and former head coach Hue Jackson. A task which, on the face of it, seems to be exceedingly easy and perhaps not even worth it considering how well-publicized and obvious the failings of the Browns have become.

Though, as ESPN uncovered, the Browns are even more dysfunctional than we thought.

In one particularly graphic and hilarious episode, the Browns marketing team sought to project images of fan interactions on a wall. Instead — because they’re the Browns — the marketing team projected images of pornography on a wall.

According to ESPN:

Marketing executives wanted employees to see how fans were engaging with the Browns on social media, so they projected the Browns feed onto a giant wall at the facility. It was like broadcasting talk radio over the entire building, and one day in particular, it was worse than that. One of the marketing staffers entered a search for #dp — for Dawg Pound. The problem was, that hashtag carried a few different meanings, one of which triggered an array of porn to be broadcast onto a wall for the entire office to see for more than 20 minutes, until a tech employee killed the feed.

As The Big Lead’s Henry McKenna notes, it’s unbelievable that it took the Browns staff 20 minutes to figure out how to turn porn off. Though, we are talking about the Browns here.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn