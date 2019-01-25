NBA Champion Golden State Warriors Snub Trump, Meet with Obama Instead

The 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors snubbed a visit to the Trump White House again this year, but the team did take a meeting with ex-President Barack Obama, Fox News reported.

President Trump did not invite the Warriors to the White House in 2017 after members of the team, including Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, began attacking Trump in one venue after another. Trump repeated that act for 2018, as well.

Last year, after President Trump took a pass on inviting the team to the White House, the Warriors arranged a visit to D.C. anyway where they visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The team took in the museum with a group of Maryland school children.

But it does appear that the team visited one president at some point. On Thursday, Warriors power forward Draymond Green posted a photo of members of the team with former President Barack Obama.

Green posted the image to Instagram with a caption reading, “Whole gang with the 44th president of the United States today.”

Green did not elaborate about when and where the team met with Obama.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.