Raiders’ Jared Cook Says Desperation Caused by Government Shutdown Caused TSA to Steal His Shoes

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook has accused the TSA of stealing several costly items out of his luggage at Orlando International Airport, due to government workers suffering during the partial shutdown.

In an interview conducted in Florida, Cook noted that he had several personal items disappear from his luggage as he made his way to the Pro Bowl this week.

“The great folks at TSA went through my bag and stole my shoes, and some of my clothes,” Cook told Vegas Sports Daily.

“My shoes were stolen from a TSA agent, that is worth a whole lot of money,” Cook added.

According to TMZ Sports, Cook had a pair of expensive Louboutin shoes taken, as well as some dress pants.

Cook blamed the whole thing on the government shutdown and hinted that the shutdown had reduced TSA workers to stealing from passengers to make ends meet because they aren’t being paid.

“I guess when you’re forced to find work or find money to come in from somewhere for your family, you take it out on the people that you serve,” Cook said.

“When you don’t feed your dogs, they go licking on your bones — so that’s what they’re doing,” the Pro Bowl player concluded.

The TSA has tweeted out its apologies and noted it will look into the allegations.

This deeply concerns us. We take these allegations very seriously. Pls click the link below to DM more details. https://t.co/wLxp0Wphg9 — AskTSA (@AskTSA) January 23, 2019

