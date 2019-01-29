WATCH: Pittsburgh TV Station Displays Graphic Calling Tom Brady a ‘Known Cheater’

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not qualify for the playoffs this year, and the New England Patriots did. However, no one in Pittsburgh is bitter about that.

Absolutely no one at all.

On Monday evening, KDKA, a Pittsburgh TV news station, ran video of Tom Brady addressing the crowd at Super Bowl media night. Though, neither Brady nor his speech were the most interesting parts of the news report. Instead, the most interesting part was how the station identified the Patriots quarterback in the chyron.

A graphic which labeled Tom Brady a “Known Cheater:”

One could reasonably surmise that Brady is a cheater by looking at the outcome of a recent science project in Kentucky. Where 10-year-old Ace Davis won his school science fair by proving that Tom Brady is indeed a cheater. Then again, there was 5th grader Jayveion Morgan in Tennessee, who won his school science fair by proving Brady was not a cheater.

Who to believe?

Sports Illustrated reached out to KDKA to determine whether the graphic was a joke, or if any punishments will follow. As of the time of this writing, the station hasn’t responded. Though, regardless of the intent or motivations behind it, it’s hard to imagine there are too many Steelers fans offended by KDKA’s view of Tom Brady.

