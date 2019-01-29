WATCH: WWE Blasts Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Urges Fans to Watch ‘Halftime Heat’ Instead

The WWE unleashed a new ad body slamming the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show featuring Maroon 5, and urging fans to watch the WWE’s new Halftime Heat show instead, TMZ reported.

The wrestling giant took aim directly at Maroon 5 front-man Adam Levine. with an ad asking why anyone would bother with the band’s Super Bowl show? Especially when during the same time slot the WWE is airing its six-man tag match featuring Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole teaming up to face off against Aleister Black, Ricochet, and Velveteen Dream.

The WWE ad even shows a photo of Adam Levine with “boos” calling out as the image appears on screen.

Halftime Heat will air on the WWE Network, but it will also appear on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE app.

