Cleveland Indians Promise to ‘Lick Foul Pole’ for One Million Retweets

Cleveland Indians
Screenshot

The Twitter account for the Cleveland Indians promised to “lick the foul pole,” if they get one million retweets.

In offering the dare, the Tribe’s Twitter account borrowed from a scene straight out of the classic Cleveland movie A Christmas Story. Where Ralphie’s classmate Flick accepts a challenge to stick his tongue on a cold, metal flagpole with predictable results, Fox 8 reported.

While the Indians’ home town isn’t as super chilled as the Chicago Cubs’ (at 5 PM it was minus one in Cleveland while it was minus ten in Cubby land), it is certainly not a safe idea to put one’s tongue on a steel pole in the frigid out-of-doors.

The tweet did not exactly say who the “we” is who might be doing the pole licking, but the Cleveland Cavaliers quickly jumped into the game with a reply saying, “I triple dog dare you.”

The Cleveland Browns also piled on:

Some other Major League teams also tried to horn their way into the game:

Finally, Cleveland’s Department of Water had a tip just in case someone tries the pole lick trick:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.