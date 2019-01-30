Super Bowl Ad Offers Free Hotel Rooms for ‘Baby Making’

As advertisers prepare for the Super Bowl, Hotels.com has a unique promotion that will offer 53 free hotel rooms for couples to “make a baby.”

Action Network HQ’s Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, posted about the hotel reservation website’s Super Bowl promotion, which asked customers if they are “looking to score.”

“The guys at @hotelsdotcom are giving away 53 hotel rooms following Super Bowl LIII to encourage Super Bowl baby making,” Rovell wrote. “Promotion starts after game, site currently offering baby making preview music.”

It will cost around five million dollars per ad, so maybe that is why Hotels.com is launching its campaign as the game comes to its conclusion.

Hotels.com is not the only company that has courted controversy for the Super Bowl. In 2017, 84 Lumber’s ad was essentially a full-frontal attack on American immigration policy.

In 2015, Nationwide Insurance took criticism for airing an ad about a dead kid that many felt was morose and depressing instead of the tale of warning that the insurance company hoped it would be.

Cal’s Jr. also took slings and arrows for what many claimed was “soft-core porn” for a racy ad featuring Model Charlotte McKinney that was also released during the 2015 Super Bowl.

