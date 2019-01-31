WATCH: April the Giraffe Picks New England to Win the Super Bowl

In a day and age where the Super Bowl is the most watched television event in the world with billions of dollars wagered on the outcome, it only makes sense to entrust predicting the winner to a zoo animal, apparently.

However, if you’re a Patriots fan, you probably won’t mind the prediction this particular zoo animal made.

April the Giraffe, a resident at the Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York, made her annual Super Bowl prediction and she chose the Patriots.

Watch:

April the giraffe is getting in on Super Bowl predictions. April, who is pregnant again, became famous for her pregnancy with Tajiri in 2017. #SuperBowlLIII #AprilTheGiraffe #SuperBowlPredictions pic.twitter.com/D1oD3CsPll — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) January 31, 2019

According to WBPF 25 in New York:

‘April the Giraffe is proving to be quite loyal to our neighbors in New England,’ Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Every year, the park welcomes more guests from states like Massachusetts and Connecticut. We have a feeling they’ll like her prediction!” April’s pregnancy went viral in 2017, drawing more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period before she gave birth to Tajiri. April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. You can check out her web cam here. Unfortunately for Patriots fans, April picked New England to win in last year’s Super Bowl. Hard to forget that they lost that one to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.

You really can’t go too hard on April for last year’s mistake. After all, how could she have foreseen the “Philly Special?” Or that Belichick would bench Malcolm Butler?

