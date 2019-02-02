LeBron James, Kevin Durant Wear Kaepernick Jerseys for Super Bowl Weekend

Colin Kaepernick’s #7 Jersey may not be seen on the field during the Super Bowl this weekend, but a pair of NBA stars made sure the former anthem protester’s number got some love nonetheless.

NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant donned Kaepernick’s limited edition #IMWITHKAP jerseys just in time to be seen before the Super Bowl:

LeBron and KD both showing love to @Kaepernick7 on Super Bowl weekend pic.twitter.com/IuU7O8oOBY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

According to Sports Illustrated, “Kaepernick sold the limited edition jerseys in September, with 20% of all proceeds going to the Know Your Rights Camps — a free campaign for youth funded by the former 49ers quarterback to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement.”

Kaepernick retweeted photos of James and Durant, expressing his appreciation for their efforts:

Thank you to my Brother @KDTrey5 for rockin with me, especially this week! pic.twitter.com/cTl76CrpsY — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 1, 2019

Kaepernick began his anthem protest in the preseason of 2016. However, after that season, the former 49er walked away from his contract with San Francisco. Kaepernick was not re-signed by another club and remains unemployed by the league. In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a roster due to his anthem protests.

Several recording artists, most notably Rihanna and Cardi B, have exerted pressure on their fellow musicians to not perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, to protest Kaepernick’s continued unemployment. Regardless, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi, have agreed to perform.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine strongly suggested that his group’s show will have a social justice component.

“The ‘Girls Like You’ singer suggested that those who support social justice ‘will be’ heard during the half time show.

“Hinting that he intends to turn his half time performance into a platform for social justice, Levine added, ‘That’s all I want to say. Because I don’t want to spoil anything.'”

Super Bowl LIII will be Maroon 5’s first Super Bowl appearance.

