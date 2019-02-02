Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Trump Working Hard to ‘Serve the Best Interests of the Country’

In a Friday interview, New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft scoffed at attacks on President Donald Trump, and said that the president is “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

Kraft appeared on Friday’s Fox & Friends to talk about his team’s upcoming bid for yet another Super Bowl championship, but the billionaire was also asked about his long relationship with the president.

The team owner said that he “pinches” himself for owning the great team that he was a season ticket holder for more than 20 years before buying the team.

Kraft also laughed that the Patriots’ recent defeat of the Atlanta Falcons is good for Super Bowl ratings because “people are passionately rooting against us, so it’s good for the ratings.”

But Fox host Brian Kilmeade also brought up Kraft’s relationship to President Trump asking him how he felt when he saw Trump’s congratulatory tweet about the Patriots’ AFC Championship win.

“We can use every fan who wants to support us from wherever they are in their standard of life,” Kraft said of the president’s tweet.

Kilmeade asked how Kraft feels about having the support of the president of the United States and if he has spoken to Trump ahead of the big game.

“He’s been very supportive,” Kraft said, adding that Trump is “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

Kilmeade also asked Kraft for a few words about the waning player protests during the national anthem and if the dwindling protests helped boost the NFL’s TV ratings last season. Kraft sidestepped the issue saying only that the NFL should be about escapism.

“People are looking for something that allows them to escape their daily travails,” Kraft said. He added that he is proud of his team’s outreach to the community.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.