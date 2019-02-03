Colin Kaepernick Supporters Triggered by NFL Showing MLK Footage

Colin Kaepernick
It did not take long for the NFL to wade into controversial waters on Super Bowl Sunday. Early in the evening, the NFL showed a montage of images featuring Martin Luther King Jr., in an effort to celebrate civil rights heroes of the past.

However, the NFL’s efforts did not sit well with supporters of unemployed anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. Who believe the NFL hypocritically lauds civil rights heroes of the past, while blacklisting someone they see as a social justice hero of the present.

After the montage featuring King, the NFL welcomed the late reverend’s youngest daughter Bernice, along with Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) and activist Andrew Young, for the coin toss.

Kaepernick began his anthem protest in the preseason of 2016. However, after that season, the former 49er walked away from his contract with San Francisco. Kaepernick was not re-signed by another club and remains unemployed by the league. In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL. Alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a roster due to his anthem protests.

If Kaepernick is not signed before next season, it will mark the third consecutive year where the former 49er will enter a regular season unsigned.

