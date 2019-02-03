Donald Trump: Soccer Getting More Popular in America

President Donald Trump commented on the growing popularity of soccer in America, during his NFL Super Bowl Sunday interview.

Trump was asked by CBS host Margaret Brennan whether he would let his son play football.

“He actually plays a lot of soccer. He’s liking soccer,” Trump said. “And a lot of people, including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly.”

Trump said that he would theoretically let his son play football if he wanted to, but said he would not steer him toward the sport.

He said that football was a dangerous sport, but that the protective equipment had not solved all of the safety problems.

“I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son — well I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football,” he said. “It’s not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it.”

Barron Trump plays for the D.C. United U-12 team in Washington, DC.