Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Misses Point of Dan Crenshaw’s Joke About NFL Taxation

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw took to Twitter and joked about taxing the Patriots to make competition “fair and equal,” across the NFL. However, New York socialista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clearly didn’t get the joke and instead defended her confiscatory taxation plan.

After the New England Patriots won yet another Super Bowl and brought quarterback Tom Brady an historic sixth Super Bowl ring, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw hit Twitter with a quip about making things “more fair” in the NFL.

“Should someone propose a 70% tax on the Patriots so that NFL competition is more fair and equal? Asking for a friend,” the Texan tweeted on Monday morning.

Should someone propose a 70% tax on the Patriots so that NFL competition is more fair and equal? Asking for a friend. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 4, 2019

Clearly Crenshaw was just making a joke that the Patriots are so overpowering that maybe a confiscatory tax rate will chop them down to size to make it “fair and equal” for the rest of the NFL. Crenshaw was just throwing shade on the whole idea that high taxes levels the playing field for anyone or anything and that the left’s ideas about assuring equal outcome is absurd.

But it appears that Ocasio-Cortez didn’t get the joke and instead jumped up to come to the defense of her disastrous tax policy ideas.

“The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate,” she replied to Crenshaw’s tweet. “The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though.”

The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate. The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though. https://t.co/AnST2lCiU9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2019

Crenshaw was joking about reducing the Patriots’ excellence using the left’s absurd “fairness” arguments and punishing success, but the fact that Ocasio-Cortez thought he was talking about payroll is telling.

