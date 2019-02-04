Patriots Player Says He Won’t Visit the White House, But it ‘Would be Dope’ to Meet Obama Instead

With Super Bowl LIII in the books and New England notching their sixth Super Bowl win, the topic of discussion quickly turned to offseason plans. And for one Patriots defender, those offseason plans will not include visiting President Trump at the White House.

Though, he would really like to meet former President Obama.

Patriots safety Duron Harmon told TMZ after the game, that he would not be visiting the White House. However, he would be excited to meet former President Obama instead.

“They don’t want me in the White House,” Harmon said.

Harmon followed that up by saying it “would be dope” to shun Trump and meet former President Barack Obama instead, like the Golden State Warriors did earlier this year.

Harmon also refused to go to the White House after the Patriots Super Bowl victory in 2016.

Despite Harmon’s refusal, President Trump can likely expect visits from some of the Patriots A-listers. The president remains close friends with Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady.

Last year, Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles after their Super Bowl win. Once it became apparent that Philadelphia was going to send less than a handful of players, and their mascot.

However, given his close personal relationship with the New England brass, the chances of Trump disinviting the Patriots are very small.

