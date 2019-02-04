Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Audible Results in a ‘Run to the Right,’ Obviously

Many wondered if Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady was “trolling the left,” when he called out a “Reagan” audible during Sunday’s big game.

In the third quarter, the mics on the field caught Brady calling an audible to his teammates and was heard yelling “Reagan, Reagan,” Fox News reported.

Booth announcer Tony Romo immediately asked “Is that Ronald Reagan?”

Well you know this was my favorite #Superbowl moment with a @ronaldreagan40 shoutout! “Of course Reagan means run to the RIGHT” Cc @ReaganWorld pic.twitter.com/fhUiOCTXmM — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 4, 2019

Sure enough, when the play commenced, Brady’s players ran to the right. Romo quickly added what the Reagan audible means: “Obviously, Reagan means run to the right.”

Many quickly caught on that Tom Brady was trolling the let with his audible.

Futures trader and host Ernie Varitimos jumped to Twitter to laugh that Brady was “trolling” liberals:

Tom Brady trolls the left with his audible play "Reagan" which apparently means run to the right. https://t.co/MgIGCcevBV — Ernie Varitimos (@TraderOfFutures) February 4, 2019

Crap, man, Brady just audibled to “Reagan” in the #SuperBowl so Woke Twitter gonna hate them even more. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 4, 2019

Others also caught the Reagan reference and thought it was a masterful choice of terms:

Tom Brady calls for the "Reagan" play. Presumably because the play will trickle down the field. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) February 4, 2019

I love it. Tom Brady shouted Reagan Reagan and then they ran to the right. I officially love Tom Brady and the Patriots are officially the team of the Republican Party. @GOP. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 4, 2019

Gotta love @tonyromo – Reagan means run to the right – brilliant!#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UBEcdsYglU — Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro (@JATetro) February 4, 2019

