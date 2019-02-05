Five months after the incident, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now reporting that a woman was killed after being struck by a foul ball in August.

Linda Goldbloom was killed by a foul ball hit at Dodger Stadium, USA Today reported.

The 70-year-old woman died on August 29 from an “acute intracranial hemorrhage” after taking the blow to the head four days earlier. Her death was ruled an accident.

Goldbloom, a long-time Dodgers fan, was sitting in the loge level (balcony) along the first-base line when a foul ball that hit the woman. She remained conscious after the hit but was transported to the hospital after telling ushers that she felt something was wrong.

The victim’s daughter noted, “Ushers came down and asked if she was all right, and she said no, then EMT came and rushed her to the hospital — she threw up in the ambulance.”

“Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games,” the team said in a statement. “We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter.”

Goldbloom is one of only three fans to die after being struck by a ball during a Major League Baseball game, but, oddly, she is the second to die at a Dodger game. The first man was killed at Griffith Stadium in Washington in 1943 and a second man died in 1970 after being struck by a fly ball at Dodger Stadium.

The league moved to protect the fans with netting and last year was the first year that every team had installed the protection. Unfortunately, Mrs. Goldbloom was sitting just beyond the netting.

