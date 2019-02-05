WATCH: Patriots Fans Erupt in Wild Brawl During Victory Parade

A group of Patriots fans decided to celebrate their hometown team’s Super Bowl win with a wild brawl during the city’s victory parade.

Video of the melee was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, The Big Lead reported.

The video shows a group of men erupting in violence, kicking, taking swings, and knocking each other to the ground. Toward the end of the brawl one man in a gray sweatshirt even seems to viciously kick a man who was already down.

There is no hint about what sparked the fisticuffs.

