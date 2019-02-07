California Gov. Gavin Newsom Serves Meals in Tom Brady Jersey After Losing Super Bowl Bet

The Los Angeles Rams have given Californians a lot to be proud about since returning to the West Coast. However, the Rams inability to seal the deal against New England in the Super Bowl, has left the state’s top elected official in a less than prideful position.

California Governor Gavin Newsom made a Super Bowl wager with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. It’s unknown, which Rams jersey Governor Baker would have worn if the Patriots lost. Because the Patriots did what they normally do in the Super Bowl, they won. However, everyone now knows which jersey Governor Newsom had to wear, because he fulfilled his part of the bet on Wednesday by serving the homeless community in Sacramento while wearing a Tom Brady jersey.

Newsom served food, talked with patrons, and swept floors.

The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. The victory marked Tom Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win, and his second Super Bowl win over the Rams.

