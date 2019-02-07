California Gov. Gavin Newsom Serves Meals in Tom Brady Jersey After Losing Super Bowl Bet

Gavin Newsom
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Los Angeles Rams have given Californians a lot to be proud about since returning to the West Coast. However, the Rams inability to seal the deal against New England in the Super Bowl, has left the state’s top elected official in a less than prideful position.

California Governor Gavin Newsom made a Super Bowl wager with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. It’s unknown, which Rams jersey Governor Baker would have worn if the Patriots lost. Because the Patriots did what they normally do in the Super Bowl, they won. However, everyone now knows which jersey Governor Newsom had to wear, because he fulfilled his part of the bet on Wednesday by serving the homeless community in Sacramento while wearing a Tom Brady jersey.

 

Wearing a jersey of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, talks to Rico Alvarez , left, while working the lunch service at Loaves & Fishes, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom had a Super Bowl wager with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker requiring the governor of the losing team to perform a community service project. Newsom's work at the shelter, which provides meals for the homeless, was the result of the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Newsom served food, talked with patrons, and swept floors.

The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. The victory marked Tom Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win, and his second Super Bowl win over the Rams.

