Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Joins the WWE

Pat McAfee has gone from the NFL to the world of professional wrestling, according to reports.

McAfee left the NFL in 2016 after a seven-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. But now he is eyeing a whole new professional sports career with the WWE, according to WTHR Channel 13.

The former punter took to his Twitter account to make the big announcement.

“I can officially say I’m a WWE employee. A real lifelong dream coming true thanks to @MichaelCole and @TripleH.. This opportunity means the world to me. Let’s. Go,” McAfee wrote on Thursday.

Good morning beautiful people.. today's a pretty massive day for me. I can officially say I'm a @WWE employee. A real lifelong dream coming true thanks to @MichaelCole and @TripleH.. This opportunity means the world to me. Let's. Go. pic.twitter.com/H33H8GqwTY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2019

McAfee was a seventh-round draft pick for the Colts in 2009. He is a two-time Pro Bowl player and retired in 2017, citing too many knee surgeries as the reason for his retirement.

