Report: President Trump Installed Room-Sized Golf Simulator in White House

According to a report, President Donald Trump has installed a room-sized golf simulator in the White House that allows him to play virtual golf when he can’t be out on the course.

The golf-loving president paid for the simulator game out of his own pocket and installed it to replace the one Barack Obama had added during his terms in office, according to the Washington Post.

The simulator cost about $50,000 and was installed over a week ago in a room of the president’s personal living quarters in the White House, the paper reported.

The anonymous source informed the paper that Trump planned to use the device during his “executive time” when he does not have a particular event on his official daily schedule.

Despite its completion, the Post also discovered that the president has not yet used the simulator because he has been working to secure a deal to avoid a shutdown and, of course, traveling to his recent rally in Texas.

