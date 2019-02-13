Wisconsin Republicans Remove Colin Kaepernick from Black History Month Resolution

Republicans in Wisconsin’s House of Representatives blocked a resolution recognizing Black History Month, until sponsors removed the name of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick from the document.

Democratic Rep. David Crowley slammed the Republicans’ demand calling it “a textbook example of white privilege,” according to USA Today.

“Many of these people that you don’t agree with will still be in the history books that your children and grandchildren will be reading,” Crowley insisted.

But Republicans explained that the resolution should be free of overly controversial figures, not to mention that the former San Francisco 49ers player’s fame is based upon his anti-American protests during the national anthem.

“I think it’s important to recognize the contributions of literally thousands and thousands of African-Americans to our state’s history but also trying to find people who, again, bring us together. Not look at people who draw some sort of vitriol from either side,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

Democrat Crowley added that Kaepernick was added to the resolution because he donated $25,000 to Urban Underground, a Milwaukee nonprofit that works with at-risk youth.

The resolution was eventually passed once Kaepernick was removed.

Others praised in the document include former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and baseball giant Reggie Jackson. Others included are Lucien H. Palmer, Wisconsin’s first black legislator; Carolyn Stanford Taylor, Wisconsin’s first black Superintendent of Public Instruction; Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness founder Lisa Peyton-Caire and Beloit native and NFL coach Jim Caldwell.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.