Fans Wear ‘Build The Wall’ and ‘Trump’ Jerseys to Kings Game

A pair of Sacramento Kings fans sparked controversy on Tuesday, by wearing basketball jerseys with “Build The Wall” and “Trump” written on the back.

Daniel Goldsmith, of South Lake Tahoe, says that his jersey and one his friend wore that had Donald Trump’s name on it, was just a joke. But some fans were outraged by the jerseys, according to the Sacramento Bee.

‘Build the Wall’ jersey at #Kings game sparks outrage. Wearer says it’s just for laughs https://t.co/Oih6bzh8lc — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) February 13, 2019

The photo of the two men sitting in the stands was taken as the fans watched the Kings take on the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

Goldsmith says that no one at the game had any problems with the jerseys. But once the photo spread online, the whole thing blew up.

“At the venue nobody really said anything except smiles and laughs, they thought it was funny,” Goldsmith said. “Nobody really had any opinions until the next day when I saw my phone and it was blowing up on Twitter.”

Goldsmith also noted that he has worn the shirt to the game before and has done so “every once in a while” to be funny. But this is the first time social media was whipped up about the shirts.

“I just do it to make my friends laugh, and it worked. Now I’m here. There’s really no other message behind it.”

Goldsmith reiterated that it was all supposed to be in good fun.

But, the Twitter machine geared up anyway…

MAGA Kings Fans Wear “Build The Wall” & “Trump” Jerseys to Game; Non-MAGA Kings Fans Let Them Have it on Twitter (Tweets) https://t.co/eOW1CFIvNm pic.twitter.com/9tWDSvHGox — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 12, 2019

Sacramento Kings Fans Criticized For Wearing 'Build The Wall' and 'Trump' Jerseys To Sunday's Game. #Basketball #NBA https://t.co/w9Vyv4dQOU — INQUISITR Sports (@InquisitrSports) February 11, 2019

Yep. I'm like 15 rows behind these guys and wondered if I could hit em in the head with my shoe the whole game. — Shelly Milcox III (@MilcoxS) February 10, 2019

This is NOT Sacramento. This is not what my city stands for or what we as fans stand for. This is pure hate. And it’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/phWGsrx3MP — TJ Macías (@NefariousSiren) February 10, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.