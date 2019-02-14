Maine Creates a World Record for Moose-Calling

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Guinness World Records has never had an entry for group moose-calling. Until now.

Organizers of the Maine Moose Festival announced Wednesday that Guinness World Records signed off on the record-setting attempt featuring 1,054 people grunting and groaning like moose.

The effort took place in June when a registered guide taught the sizable crowd at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds how to call a moose.

Then folks began making noise.

Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, says festival organizers “are thrilled to hold this world record.”