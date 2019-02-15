Report: NFL Paid Kaepernick $60 to $80 Million in Collusion Settlement

No one knows for sure, just how much Colin Kaepernick received as part of his collusion settlement with the NFL. However, if the latest reports are accurate, Kaepernick won’t have to worry about working in the NFL or anywhere else anytime soon.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, the NFL paid the former 49er and original anthem protester somewhere in the range of $60 to $80 million.

Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

Kaepernick Attorney Mark Geragos released a statement shortly after news of the settlement broke. However, a confidentiality agreement between the NFL and Kaepernick’s legal team, prevented the disclosure of exact details:

For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.

The NFL Players Association released a statement acknowledging the settlement:

Today, we were informed by the NFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases. We are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel. We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well.

If nothing else, the amount of the reported settlement with the NFL explains why Kaepernick refused to play in the Alliance of American Football, for anything less than $20 million.

