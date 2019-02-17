Hitting Coach Likes Tim Tebow’s Chances for Major League Call Up

When former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow announced that he intended to join the minor leagues in an attempt to make it as a professional baseball player, most scoffed.

However, since then, he has wowed even the harshest critics. Prompting his hitting coach to say that the former Florida Gator has a great shot at advancing to the majors this season. Former MLB outfielder Jay Gibbons signed on to help Tebow recover his college hitting abilities and hone them for a shot at Major League Baseball, and now Gibbons is telling the Athletic that he is bullish on Tebow’s chances of hitting the big time.

“You’re talking about a guy where what we’re trying to do is very difficult to do — nearly impossible,” Gibbons said. “For him to do what he’s done already, to me, is an amazing thing. I’m not the guy that’s going to doubt Tim Tebow, with his heart and his drive. I would never doubt that guy.”

Gibbons raved about Tebow’s hard work, even noting that when he first saw the one-time Heisman Trophy winner take a swing, he was not impressed.

“The first time I saw it, it was concerning,” Gibbons reminisced. “He looked like a guy that was a high-school player… trying to muscle everything.”

But Gibbons went on to insist that Tebow has taken his quest very seriously and learned a great deal since his first threw his glove in the ring for the minors.

The former MLB player was very positive about Tebow’s progress.

“Pretty much halfway through the season last year, we just needed to simplify it,” he said. “We just need to let him use his athletic ability and keep his feet on the ground. For me, when I teach hitting, I want a guy to be grounded. That’s the most important thing. Get into his legs. You see how big he is, so allow him to use his legs instead of being in the air and out in front. Once we got his base better, everything started syncing up with his upper body.”

Many feel it is now only a matter of time before he gets called up and gets his shot.

Meanwhile, last month the former New York Jets player announced his engagement to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. 2019 may be quite a year for Tebow.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.