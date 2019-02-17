WATCH: Kaepernick’s Lawyer Predicts Patriots Will Sign QB

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer predicts that the New England Patriots may sign the former 49er, now that his “collusion” accusations are settled with a confidentiality agreement and up to $80 million.

Kaepernick attorney Mark Geragos appeared on CNN on Saturday to say what he could about the end of the “collusion” case brought by Kaepernick and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid. According to Geragos, there may be as many as three teams vying to gain his services and one, he said, is the Patriots, NESN reported.

“I’m going to make a bold prediction that one of three teams picks him up,” Geragos said.

“If Cam Newton is out, then the natural place to be would to play with Eric (Reid),” the attorney added.

But then he made the shocking claim, “Besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if (Patriots owner) Bob Kraft makes a move.”

Kaepernick has been on the outside looking in since the end of the 2016 season after he spent the year protesting during the playing of the national anthem, a controversial act hat spread throughout the league and led to two seasons of falling attendance, bad TV ratings, and down revenue as the backlash against the protests ensued.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.