WATCH: Tim Tebow Rips Detractors: Only God Defines Me

When it comes to dealing with people who are actively trying to tear you down and sabotage your dreams, few would know more about the subject than outspoken Christian and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

However, in a press conference at the Mets Spring Training facility in his native state of Florida, Tebow let all of his haters know that they’re wasting their time by trying to define him. That’s because, to Tebow, there’s only one person who has the ability to define him, and that’s God.

The Mets minor leaguer not only spoke in-depth about dealing with detractors, but also about the fear of having regret over not pursuing your dreams.

Watch:

Tim Tebow speaking the truth at #Mets spring training. Will never understand why some people don't like him. pic.twitter.com/bEzOYkJ93h — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 17, 2019

With words like these, it is indeed hard to understand why anyone could be anything but supportive of Tebow.

Speaking of support for Tebow, the former Florida Gator got strong words of encouragement from his hitting coach, former MLB player Jay Gibbons.

“You’re talking about a guy where what we’re trying to do is very difficult to do — nearly impossible,” Gibbons told the Athletic. “For him to do what he’s done already, to me, is an amazing thing. I’m not the guy that’s going to doubt Tim Tebow, with his heart and his drive. I would never doubt that guy.”

The Mets have their first spring training game on February 23rd, against the Braves.

