Nike Releases Limited Edition Colin Kaepernick Jersey After NFL Settlement Deal

Nike has released a limited-edition Colin Kaepernick jersey on the heels of an announcement that the former NFL player reached a secret, multimillion-dollar deal to settle his “collusion” case.

The new Nike Kaepernick Icon Jersey features the player’s former San Francisco 49ers number seven on a black jersey. It will sell for $150 according to the Hill.

Nike claims the jersey is a “celebration of those who seek truth in their communities, and those who remain true to themselves.”

The sportswear giant also noted that it intends to keep working with the former player and infamous protester.

“We believe Colin Kaepernick is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Nike spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John said.

Despite Nike’s hint that Kaepernick remained true to himself, some have criticized the former quarterback for getting millions after signing a confidentiality agreement to remain silent about the details of the settlement.

A fellow former NFL player, for instance, slammed Kaepernick for selling out for the cash at the expense of his cause.

After news broke about Kaepernick’s settlement, former Kansas City Chiefs player Larry Johnson slammed the former 49er for “taking money from an oppressor” and forsaking his cause by signing a hush agreement.

Johnson also slammed Kaepernick for turning his message “into a Nike hoodie.”

