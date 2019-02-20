WATCH: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Praises Kaepernick for ‘Monetizing’ Fight Against NFL

Financier and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, is congratulating former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for turning his fight with the league into an entrepreneurial opportunity.

On the heels of news that the NFL settled Kaepernick’s “collusion” lawsuit for tens of millions, TMZ’s cameras caught up to the TV financier who praised the player saying, “I think the outcome was good for him.

“I’m just being pragmatic, here. He was not the best QB in NFL history,” O’Leary added, “but he monetized the situation in a good way. And, I appreciate that as an entrepreneur.”

O’Leary also noted that Kaepernick went from a little-known, second-string quarterback, to turning his name into a “national brand,” and that is not easy for athletes to do.

The TV host added that he does not think Kaepernick will ever play pro football again.

“He will never play in the NFL ever. Not in this lifetime and not in 10 lifetimes,” O’Leary said.

Still, while O’Leary may think Kaepernick was able to turn the situation into money, he said that he did not agree with Kaepernick’s form of protest.

“I don’t agree with kneeling during the national anthem,” O’Leary said, “sorry about that, I just don’t.

“If somebody dies for the flag,” the Shark Tank star added, “they don’t get to talk again, they’re dead.”

But O’Leary did allow that Kaepernick is entitled to his opinion.

