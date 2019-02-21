Police: Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Police say that Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was involved in a tragic accident Wednesday morning that ended in the death of a man walking on Interstate 690.

According to the Syracuse Police, a motorist exited his vehicle after hitting a guardrail on the highway, Syracuse.com reported.

“[T]he victim was an occupant in a vehicle that had lost control on the highway striking a guard rail,” police said.

“The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk on the highway within close proximity to that vehicle,” Syracuse police added in a press release. “An oncoming vehicle noticed the disabled car and tried avoiding the vehicle, which was in the middle of the road.”

Coach Boeheim, 74, struck Jorge Jiminez, 51, as the stranded motorist stood on the side of the road.

The police also said that there was no alcohol involved in the accident.

“Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment,” police said.

Police did not issue Boeheim a citation, but an investigation has been launched into the accident. For instance, the area was beset by a light, icy rain that morning and police do not yet know if the icy driving conditions contributed to the accident.

Police also said that Boeheim is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Coach Boeheim is said to be “devastated” by the accident.

"He's devastated," says friend Adam Weitsman who spoke to Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim briefly this morning. "He says the man was in the middle of the road, not along the side or anything like that," Weitsman recalls of conversation about the deadly crash last night. — Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) February 21, 2019

