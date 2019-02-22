ESPN’s Adam Schefter: ‘Robert Kraft Is Not the Biggest Name Involved’ in Prostitution Ring

Headlines were made on Friday when police in Jupiter, Florida, announced that New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft would be charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Headlines were made again only hours later when a sourced report suggested that Kraft, may not be the biggest name involved in the prostitution ring.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, reported that there were other, bigger alleged “john’s” involved.

“I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,” Schefter “I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,” Schefter said.

A list of the 24 other people charged along with Kraft, was tweeted out by WPTV’s Merris Badcock:

At first glance, there doesn’t appear to be a bigger name than Kraft on the list. However, if there really is a bigger name, perhaps it’s on another more secret list.

The investigation, of which Kraft is allegedly a part, is part of an ongoing police investigation stretching back over the course of several months.

Kraft has been the Patriots owner for the last 25 years. During that time, New England has been to ten Super Bowls and won six of them.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn