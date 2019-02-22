Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged with Soliciting Prostitution

Robert Kraft
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft will be charged in connection with a prostitution ring in Jupiter, Florida. That announcement was made by police in a Friday morning news conference.

According to CBS 4 in Boston:

Police said Kraft was involved in two incidents in the last month at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and there is video evidence of both showing the Patriots owner in the act. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police in this specific bust.

The incidents are part of a larger crackdown on human trafficking and prostitution at several spas in the West Palm Beach area. Kraft faces two misdemeanor charges of soliciting another for prostitution. Police said they are in the process of issuing an arrest warrant in the case.

Once the warrant is issued, Kraft will get a summons in the mail to appear in court.  He could face up to a year in jail, probation or fines.

However, a spokesman for Mr. Kraft “categorically denied” that the longtime NFL owner had engaged in any “illegal activity:”

Additional reports claim that the police not only possess surveillance video of Kraft. They also claim to have video of Kraft “in the act.”

The investigation, of which Kraft is allegedly a part, is part of an ongoing police investigation stretching back over the course of several months.

Kraft has been the Patriots owner for the last 25 years. During that time, New England has been to ten Super Bowls and won six of them.

